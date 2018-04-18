US stocks set for a mixed to higher open ahead of Morgan Stanley, American Express earnings

The moves in pre-market trade come after a strong Wall Street finish on Tuesday, where the Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 200 points by the close.

U.S. markets were lifted higher on the back of a strong set of earnings from major U.S. companies, including Netflix. Consequently, the topic will remain at the forefront on Wednesday.

During the trading day, Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates.

On the economic data front, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book is due out at 2 p.m. ET. Investors will be scouring the documents to see if there are any additional clues on how the U.S. economy is currently performing. Mortgage applications will come out at 7 a.m. ET, as per usual.

Speaking of the U.S. central bank, a number of speeches are scheduled. New York Fed President William Dudley is due to speak at two events in New York: one at the Community Bankers Conference on navigating future risks for community banks, and another at NY Lehman College on the state of the economy.

Meantime, Fed Governor Randal Quarles will be in Washington DC, where he is due to appear at the Bretton Woods Committee 2018 annual meeting.