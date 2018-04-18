Wall Street is set to open higher after blockbuster earnings

President Donald Trump appeared to be ruling out rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership after recently indicating he would consider joining the Pacific trade pact. Trump said on Twitter in part, "I don't like the deal for the United States." (CNBC)



* Even if Trump wants to renegotiate the TPP, members may not bite: Official (CNBC)

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who was recently nominated to be the new secretary of state, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the widely anticipated summit with Trump, the president confirmed on Twitter this morning.

Trump changed his mind about meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller after the FBI seizure of records from the president's personal attorney. The Washington Post reported Trump was deeply rattled and prompted him to renew efforts to hire more legal power.

Trump reportedly grew angry when he saw on TV that his United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, announced that the president would impose fresh sanctions on Russia. However, the White House had not informed Haley he had changed course on sanctions. (NY Times)

Fox News has given conservative commentator Sean Hannity "full support" as critics slam him for hiding a link to Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. A lawyer for Cohen revealed in court Hannity was Cohen's recent client. (CNBC)

One person died after a Southwest flight en route from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine problems. Southwest said that it is accelerating its inspections of the engine type that was involved in the incident. (CNBC)



* Inside Southwest's fatal midair engine failure (WSJ)

* The blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue' (AP)

The IRS will give additional time to file and pay tax returns after the web page for paying tax bills using bank accounts crashed. The agency expects to receive 17 million returns this week, along with 14 million extension requests. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) announced it will be closing all of its company-owned restaurants in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 to conduct a racial-bias education program. The company is under criticism after two black men were arrested as they sat in a coffee shop in Philadelphia. (CNBC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a subpoena to cryptocurrency company Riot Blockchain. A CNBC investigation in February found a number of red flags in the company's SEC filings that might make investors leery.

Warner Bros. announced that Steven Spielberg is set to direct DC comics film "Blackhawk," marking the director's first foray into the DC universe. His most recent work was on another Warner Bros. film, the virtual reality film "Ready Player One." (USA Today)