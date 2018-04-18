Wall Street is set to open higher after blockbuster earnings

IN THE NEWS TODAY
President Donald Trump appeared to be ruling out rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership after recently indicating he would consider joining the Pacific trade pact. Trump said on Twitter in part, "I don't like the deal for the United States." (CNBC)
* Even if Trump wants to renegotiate the TPP, members may not bite: Official (CNBC)
CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who was recently nominated to be the new secretary of state, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the widely anticipated summit with Trump, the president confirmed on Twitter this morning.
Trump changed his mind about meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller after the FBI seizure of records from the president's personal attorney. The Washington Post reported Trump was deeply rattled and prompted him to renew efforts to hire more legal power.
Trump reportedly grew angry when he saw on TV that his United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, announced that the president would impose fresh sanctions on Russia. However, the White House had not informed Haley he had changed course on sanctions. (NY Times)
Fox News has given conservative commentator Sean Hannity "full support" as critics slam him for hiding a link to Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. A lawyer for Cohen revealed in court Hannity was Cohen's recent client. (CNBC)
One person died after a Southwest flight en route from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine problems. Southwest said that it is accelerating its inspections of the engine type that was involved in the incident. (CNBC)
* Inside Southwest's fatal midair engine failure (WSJ)
* The blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue' (AP)
The IRS will give additional time to file and pay tax returns after the web page for paying tax bills using bank accounts crashed. The agency expects to receive 17 million returns this week, along with 14 million extension requests. (CNBC)
Starbucks (SBUX) announced it will be closing all of its company-owned restaurants in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 to conduct a racial-bias education program. The company is under criticism after two black men were arrested as they sat in a coffee shop in Philadelphia. (CNBC)
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a subpoena to cryptocurrency company Riot Blockchain. A CNBC investigation in February found a number of red flags in the company's SEC filings that might make investors leery.
Warner Bros. announced that Steven Spielberg is set to direct DC comics film "Blackhawk," marking the director's first foray into the DC universe. His most recent work was on another Warner Bros. film, the virtual reality film "Ready Player One." (USA Today)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in VMWare (VMW), according to sources who spoke to CNBC. The stake in the cloud computing company is described as "medium-sized" and Icahn's intentions are unclear.
United Continental (UAL) came in 10 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted first-quarter profit of 50 cents per share, with the airline's revenue marginally above forecasts. Higher passenger fares helped negate the effects of higher fuel prices and a series of winter storms.
CSX (CSX) earned 78 cents per share for the first quarter, 12 cents ahead of consensus forecasts, while the rail operator's revenue beat estimates as well. The results were boosted by a substantial drop in its operating ratio, with expenses at 63.7 percent of revenue compared to 73.2 percent a year earlier.
Amazon.com (AMZN) announced a new international shopping feature that allows customers from around the world to shop for items shipped from the United States. Amazon will offer a variety of shipping and currency options.
Tesla (TSLA) wants to ramp up Model 3 production to 6,000 cars per week by the end of June, according to auto news website Electrek citing a letter to employees from CEO Elon Musk.
WATERCOOLER
Americans this morning were remembering the life and legacy of former first lady Barbara Bush, the second woman in U.S. history to be a wife and mother of a U.S. president. Bush had been in failing health and died Tuesday evening. She was 92.
* Barbara Bush was much more than 'everybody's grandmother' (CNBC)