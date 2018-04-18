Why this tech exec's big career regret has to do with golf

Rhonda Vetere is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in business and tech. Prior to her current role as president of data and analytics at health care company nThrive, she served in leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Estée Lauder, where she was the chief technology officer for the beauty brand.

Like many professionals, Vetere has received lots of advice throughout her career on how to climb the corporate ladder and have meaningful success. While she put into practice most of the wisdom given to her, she says there is one tip that she wishes she had listened to earlier in her career.

"One of my mentors told me in my 20s to play golf and I laughed at him," she tells CNBC Make It. "I said I am from a sports background, and I do triathalons, but I am not a golfer."

Although the advice didn't make sense to her at the time, Vetere says she later realized that her mentor was trying to tell her that success is about more than keeping your head down and meeting deadlines. He wanted her to know that you also have to build relationships with people if you want to go far.

"I finally picked it up in my 40s and I wish I had done it sooner," she says. "A lot of things get done on that golf course that are not in a meeting room."