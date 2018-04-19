A chance to make 'significant progress' on NAFTA has arisen, Canada PM Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Thursday of "an opportunity to make significant progress" on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"We recognize the timelines that are in play," he said, referencing the Mexican election in July and U.S. mid-terms in the autumn.

Trudeau said that he was looking for a deal that was "win, win, win" and would "stand up for the interests of Canada."

CNBC reported Wednesday that the U.S. is targeting a tie-up of NAFTA within weeks.

Trudeau was speaking in London, where he is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

When asked about cybersecurity following the recent Facebook data-gathering scandal, Trudeau said that he had been "very much engaged with top platforms like Facebook in the past year or two."

But he described the issue as an "area that requires more work."