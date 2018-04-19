Allergan will not bid for Shire: Sources

Allergan will not bid for Shire, according to sources close to the company.

Earlier Thursday Takeda Pharmaceutical revealed it made a roughly $60 billion takeover offer bid for Shire, which Shire rejected.

Reuters then reported that Allergan was "also in competing negotiations" for Shire.

Allergan released a statement later in the morning which said the company "confirms that it is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for Shire plc ('Shire'). No offer has been made."

But it appears now it will not make an actual bid.