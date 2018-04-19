Alpha males hurt alpha: Hedge fund managers with high testosterone underperform

After years of underperformance, researchers may have discovered what's plaguing the hedge-fund industry: too much testosterone.

Hedge-fund managers with high testosterone underperform those with low testosterone by 5.8 percent each year, according to a study conducted by University of Central Florida and Singapore Management University.

The researchers used a software to measure the facial width-to-height ratio — proven to be a proxy for testosterone levels — of more than 3,000 hedge-fund managers. After controlling for variables such as risk and market environment, the researchers found that not only do higher-testosterone managers' funds produce lower returns, but they also have a greater propensity to be terminated.