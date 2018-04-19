Business leaders explain why they love Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' annual letter so much

Parsa Saljoughian, an investor at venture capital firm IVP, gives the same answer every time he's asked about his favorite business book: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' annual shareholder letter.

Sure, Bezos' letter is not technically a "book," he acknowledges. But when all 20 of the annual letters are put together — which amount to roughly 70 pages in total — it starts reading like any inspirational bestseller, he said.

"It's one of the best reads that anybody interested in business should read," he said. "You can really learn a lot by reading all of them."

Saljoughian isn't alone in praising Bezos' annual letter, which has been published every year since Amazon went public in 1997. The letter has become a must-read in business circles for giving a good look into the Amazon CEO's management principles and long-term thinking.

And as Amazon continues to expand, propelling Bezos to the richest man in the world, his letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders and executives worldwide.