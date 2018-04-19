Amazon will pay up to $12,000 for employees to study these 4 fields

This focus on high-demand occupations reflects Amazon's data-driven business practices. Amazon is a data-driven company. Everything from how shelves are stocked to the way goods are transported is informed by statistical analysis, so it should come as no surprise that their employee training benefits would be driven by data.

"This program is peculiar (just like we are). In fact, it's safe to say you won't find anything quite like it anywhere else," says the Amazon website. "We exclusively fund education only in areas that are in high demand according to sources like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and we fund those areas regardless of whether those skills are relevant to a career at Amazon."

"We offer training paths that could very likely lead to opportunities and careers outside of Amazon," but we think if we think we can help people realize their dreams, we want to be a part of it," says Juan Garcia, Global Leader for Associate Career Development at Amazon in a video.

According to Bezos' letter, over 16,000 Amazon associates have taken advantage of the career choice program in over 10 countries.

