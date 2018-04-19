    ×

    Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot

    • Daisy resides in a facility in Austin, Texas, where the robot sorts through old iPhone rubbish to extract high quality components for recycling.
    • Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program.
    A photo of the sorting table of Daisy, Apple's recycling robot.
    Apple

    In advance of Earth Day, Apple on Thursday announced several new recycling initiatives and debuted Daisy, a recycling robot adept at disassembling iPhones.

    Daisy resides in a facility in Austin, Texas, where the robot sorts through old iPhone rubbish to extract high quality components for recycling. Daisy can disassemble nine different iPhone versions and works at a rate of about 200 iPhones per hour. Daisy is a descendant of Apple's first generation recycling robot, Liam, who first launched in 2016. She even has some of his old parts.

    Daisy will live only in the Austin facility for now, but that doesn't mean just Texans can recycle their iPhones.

    Daisy, Apple's recycling robot, punching an iPhone.
    Apple
    Daisy, Apple's recycling robot, punching an iPhone.

    Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program at Apple Stores or on the Apple website.

    For every old iPhone Apple receives through its GiveBack program, the technology company will make a donation to Conservation International. The promotion will run from April 19 through April 30. Consumers who donate certain devices can also get credit toward an in-store purchase or Apple gift card.

