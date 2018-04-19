Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot

In advance of Earth Day, Apple on Thursday announced several new recycling initiatives and debuted Daisy, a recycling robot adept at disassembling iPhones.

Daisy resides in a facility in Austin, Texas, where the robot sorts through old iPhone rubbish to extract high quality components for recycling. Daisy can disassemble nine different iPhone versions and works at a rate of about 200 iPhones per hour. Daisy is a descendant of Apple's first generation recycling robot, Liam, who first launched in 2016. She even has some of his old parts.

Daisy will live only in the Austin facility for now, but that doesn't mean just Texans can recycle their iPhones.