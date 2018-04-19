Cramer tracks the 'very close' race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft   

The race to a $1 trillion market cap is underway, and it's looking "very close" to Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money."

Leading the pack is iPhone maker Apple, with a market cap of $877 billion. In second place is Google parent Alphabet at $757 billion, followed by Amazon at $754 billion and Microsoft at $740 billion.

Tipping his hat to Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who came up with the concept of the race to $1 trillion in a recent research note on Microsoft, Cramer decided to look at all four contenders and speculate on which one might cross the "finish line" first.