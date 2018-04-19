Cramer Remix: The trade war with China has shifted to tech   

The Trump administration's trade dispute with China may have quieted down, but CNBC's Jim Cramer argued on Thursday that it is far from over.

"We've opened up a new front in the trade war, and while it's quieter than all of the bombast about tariffs that had people freaking out, there are still a ton of companies that can get hurt here," the "Mad Money" host said. "The new front in the trade war? Technology."

The U.S. Commerce Department's Monday ban on selling U.S. products to Chinese smartphone maker ZTE was "just the tip of the iceberg," Cramer said. Early on Thursday, China hit back, citing antitrust concerns in Qualcomm's proposed acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.

But in addition to negative merger reviews, telecom tensions, and restrictions on exports, China had one key strategy that Cramer was particularly concerned about.