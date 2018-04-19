Sweden, Mongolia, Pyongyang and more: Where a Trump-Kim summit could take place

As the White House and Pyongyang prepare for a historic summit, one of the biggest logistical sticking points is location.

President Donald Trump and North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un are expected to sit down face to face in May or June to discuss the rogue state's nuclear weapons program in what will be the first meeting between sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders. Where the landmark encounter takes place is a crucial component of the summit, strategists told CNBC.

"These are two parties that both value symbolism and optics, and I cannot imagine any one of them will give in easily and cede ground on the location issue," said Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, associate scholar at Foreign Policy Research Institute, a Philadelphia-based think tank.

Mike Pompeo, Trump's pick for secretary of state, and Kim reportedly spent the most time on this issue during their recent meeting, which is "very telling for how much it matters," Silberstein continued.

Trump, this week, said there were five places being considered, but didn't provide any further details.

"The meeting location will be the result of compromise, carefully chosen so as not to provide propaganda fodder for either side," said Miha Hribernik, senior Asia analyst at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. "The end result will likely be a venue in a third country without a direct security stake on the Korean Peninsula."

Here are a few potential locations for the high-stakes negotiations: