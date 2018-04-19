F1 motor racing pivots to a new 'entertainment brand' following US takeover

In January 2017, Liberty Media completed its $8 billion takeover of Formula One (including debt), marking the start of a new era after Bernie Ecclestone oversaw the motor sport for 40 years.

This year marks the first full season in the post-Ecclestone era. New CEO and Chair Chase Carey has high hopes for the sport, saying at the time of the acquisition that he wanted to take motor racing all over the world and make the races feel like Super Bowl events, with all the pomp and ceremony that goes with them.

He hired two motor racing veterans as managing directors: Former Ferrari technical director and ex-Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn to be in charge of motor sports and former ESPN executive Sean Bratches for commercial operations.

A year or so on, and what did the new management find when they started work? Would they be off to the races or still in the pit lane?