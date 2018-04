He recounts to Leno shooting a scene for the 2017 action thriller "Baby Driver" during which the windshield of his car broke and he had to have glass removed from his eye before returning from the doctor to shoot the scene again.

"I was trying to act brave, Jay," he says, adding that ideally you want to do your own stunts as much as possible.

So, in this episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," Lynch demonstrates how to do three stunts while driving a 2018 Dodge Hellcat, a Challenger with 707 horsepower and a top speed of 199 mph. He performs a power slide, a few donuts and a reverse-180, otherwise known as a J-turn, "named after a handsome ex-talk show host," jokes Leno.

During the initial demonstration, Foxx can't keep it together. As long as the car is in motion, he shrieks, and whenever the car stops he has to collect himself.