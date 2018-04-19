Kushner Cos. reportedly subpoenaed in investigation of its tenant records

Kushner Cos. has received a federal grand-jury subpoena as part of an investigation being conducted by the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

White House advisor Jared Kushner was chief executive of the company prior to his role in the Trump administration.

The Journal reported that the subpoena came after an Associated Press story which alleged that Kushner Cos. had filed documents stating it had no rent-controlled tenants, when it actually has hundreds.

In response to the AP report, Kushner Cos. said its documents were prepared by a third party and that it works to correct any mistakes or violations as soon as they are identified. When the Journal asked for comment on its report about the subpoena, the company said it has nothing to hide and is cooperating fully.

The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn told the Journal it couldn't confirm or deny the existence of any subpoena or investigation.

Read the full report in The Wall Street Journal.