Procter & Gamble reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong sales in its beauty, and fabric and home-care businesses.

Earlier in the day, P&G agreed to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), giving its vitamin brands such as Seven Seas and greater exposure to Latin American and Asian markets.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.51 billion, or 95 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with $2.52 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the world's largest consumer products maker by market value rose 4.3 percent to $16.28 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $16.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, the company earned $1 per share, compared with the 98 cents a share expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

—CNBC contributed to this report.