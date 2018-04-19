How to use social media to advance your career in 4 simple steps

Social media can be a welcome distraction from the daily grind of the office, but it can also be a useful tool for advancing your career — if you know how to use it.

That doesn't just mean listing your resume on LinkedIn and or liking the same interests as your boss on Facebook.

These days, making sure your social media profile looks and sounds professional is just the "first step," according to social media management platform Hootsuite. But using it to build "a professional brand" could be what sets you apart.

That can be achieved in four simple steps, Hootsuite's senior director of growth and marketing for Asia Pacific, Roger Graham, told CNBC Make It.