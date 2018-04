The moves in pre-market trade came after major indexes on Wall Street pointed in different directions by Wednesday's close. While politics continues to shake up markets, investors in the U.S. have been turning their attention to the corporate space this week, as a slew of earnings are released.

On Thursday, Philip Morris, Bank of NY Mellon and Blackstone are some of the major names scheduled to publish their latest earnings. Sky and Novartis released earnings before the bell.

In data, jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the central banking front, Fed Governor Randal Quarles will appear before the Senate Banking Committee, where he is set to give the semiannual testimony of the Federal Reserve's supervision and regulation of the financial system.