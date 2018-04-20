Coming soon to an airplane near you: First class cabins, personal care for kids, and 'saddles'

Hundreds of new inventions could soon affect your comfort and experience on an airplane.

At the annual exhibition known as the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg earlier this month, more than 550 exhibitors put the latest in travel creature comforts on display. Products ranged from tricked-out first class cabins to economy seats that let air carriers squeeze in more passengers.

CNBC was on hand to take a look at some of the concepts that stood out, and identify what might be different on your next trip out of town.

Double duty for airplane cargo holds