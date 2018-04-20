    ×

    European markets set to open mixed ahead of earnings, economic data

    European markets are set to open mixed Friday morning, as investors monitor a fresh batch of corporate earnings and economic data.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up around 19 points at 7,347, the CAC is expected to open 1 point higher at 5,392 while the DAX is poised to start 7 points lower at 12,558, according to IG.

    In Asia, equities were dragged lower after the world's largest chipmaker delivered a disappointing forecast late Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing slashed its revenue target to the lower end of forecast, citing weaker-than-expected demand for smartphones. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was off almost 1 percent on Friday.

    Meanwhile, oil prices hovered close to multi-year highs after climbing to their highest level since late 2014 on Thursday. International benchmark Brent crude traded at nearly $74 in early morning deals, boosted by a drawdown in global supply as OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia appeared poised to increase its export revenue.

    Back in Europe, Ericsson and Reckitt Benckiser were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Friday morning.

    On the data front, flash euro area consumer confidence data for April are due to be published at around 3 p.m. London time.

