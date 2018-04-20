General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec

    ×

    • General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday.
    • Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products.
    • GE's transportation business is valued at about $7 billion
    Employees install equipment on General Electric Evolution Series Tier 4 diesel locomotives at the GE Manufacturing Solutions facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday.

    Shares of Wabtec rose more than 6 percent in trading Friday.

    The industrial conglomerate's transportation business is valued at about $7 billion, with GE examining multiple ways to offload the division. CEO John Flannery has been looking to sell or spin-off more than $20 billion in assets since October. The conglomerate most recently announced plans for private equity firm Veritas Capital to acquire a GE health-care unit for $1.05 billion in cash.

    Wabtec – an acronymization of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation – is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products. The company is based in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.

    General Electric and Wabtec did not immediately respond to CNBC requests for comment.

    GE stock was up over 5 percent, rising earlier in the day when the company reported better than expected first quarter earnings.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

