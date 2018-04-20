James Comey's memos on Trump were released. Here's what you need to know

In his written testimony ahead of a congressional cross-examination last year, Comey said Trump had called the Russia probe a "cloud" over his administration.

The memos released Thursday night provide deeper context for Trump's remarks that some Republican leaders say conflict with Comey's interpretation.

In a statement about the release of Comey's memos, Reps. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said: "The memos also made clear the 'cloud' President Trump wanted lifted was not the Russian interference in the 2016 election cloud, rather it was the salacious, unsubstantiated allegations related to personal conduct leveled in the dossier."

According to Comey's memos, Trump used the language in a March 30 phone call:

"He then said he was trying to run the country and the cloud of this Russia business was making that difficult. He said he thinks he would have won the health care vote but for the cloud. He then went on at great length, explaining that he has nothing to do with Russia ... was not involved with hookers in Russia ... is bringing a lawsuit against [author of dossier alleging Trump-Russia collusion] Christopher Steele."

The memo goes on to say that Trump asked what Comey "could do to lift the cloud."

In Comey's memo from March 30, Trump also mentions the "cloud," saying "he was trying to make deals for the country, the cloud was hurting him ... and he hoped I could find a way to get out that he wasn't being investigated.

But while the contents of the dossier are mentioned in the exchange, it is not clear that Trump's "cloud" solely includes the bombshell dossier produced by intelligence firm Fusion GPS, which makes salacious accusations about Trump and Russia.