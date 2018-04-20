James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday

Former FBI director James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees.

Comey is participating in one of Amazon's "Fishbowl" events on the company's campus, where he will discuss his new book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth Lies and Leadership," which was released earlier this week.

In the book, Comey discusses his experience working for the U.S. government during the past 20 years until he was fired last May.

"We regularly host a wide range of musicians, actors, public officials and authors on campus as part of our Fishbowl program," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.

Amazon has hosted other politicians, including John Kasich, on its campus. 35 authors spoke at its Fishbowl gatherings in the last year.

