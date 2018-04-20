Oil falls after Trump goes after OPEC in a tweet

Oil prices turned lower after President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet that OPEC is keeping oil prices artificially high, adding that he would not accept that.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices were down 60 cents at $67.73 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude fell 63 cents to $73.15.

Both benchmarks hit more than three-year highs this week, as falling U.S. crude stockpiles, geopolitical tension and concerns about supply disruptions in key oil-producing nations supported the market.

It was not immediately clear what sparked Trump's OPEC tweet, but Reuters reported earlier this week that Saudi Arabia would like oil prices to rise above $80 a barrel in order to support the stock market debut of the kingdom's oil giant Saudi Aramco.

That has sparked speculation that the Saudis could lobby against altering a production-cutting deal among two dozen oil producers, even as it nears its goal of shrinking oil stockpiles in developed nations to their five-year average.

The agreement has helped boost prices from 12-year lows struck in 2016. The prolonged oil price rout heaped pressure on nations like Saudi Arabia that depend on oil revenues and sparked a wave of bankruptcies across the American oil industry.

The market appears to be reacting to the possibility that Trump could influence oil policy, said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

"The Saudis value their relationship with him," he said. "I think it's more of a sense that the Saudis might ease up on their production-limiting scheme."