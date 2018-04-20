    ×

    Oil falls after Trump goes after OPEC in a tweet

    • President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that OPEC is keeping oil prices artificially high.
    • Oil prices turned sharply lower falling the tweet, in which Trump said he would not accept alleged price manipulation.
    • OPEC's production-cutting deal has helped to boost oil prices following a prolonged rout that began in 2014.
    President Donald Trump speaking April 3, 2018.
    Oil prices turned lower after President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet that OPEC is keeping oil prices artificially high, adding that he would not accept that.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices were down 60 cents at $67.73 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude fell 63 cents to $73.15.

    Both benchmarks hit more than three-year highs this week, as falling U.S. crude stockpiles, geopolitical tension and concerns about supply disruptions in key oil-producing nations supported the market.

    It was not immediately clear what sparked Trump's OPEC tweet, but Reuters reported earlier this week that Saudi Arabia would like oil prices to rise above $80 a barrel in order to support the stock market debut of the kingdom's oil giant Saudi Aramco.

    That has sparked speculation that the Saudis could lobby against altering a production-cutting deal among two dozen oil producers, even as it nears its goal of shrinking oil stockpiles in developed nations to their five-year average.

    The agreement has helped boost prices from 12-year lows struck in 2016. The prolonged oil price rout heaped pressure on nations like Saudi Arabia that depend on oil revenues and sparked a wave of bankruptcies across the American oil industry.

    The market appears to be reacting to the possibility that Trump could influence oil policy, said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

    "The Saudis value their relationship with him," he said. "I think it's more of a sense that the Saudis might ease up on their production-limiting scheme."

    Looks like oil prices are 'taking elevator' to high $60s, says Dan Yergin
    Looks like oil prices are 'taking elevator' to high $60s, says Dan Yergin   

    After initially refusing to take action, Saudi Arabia and OPEC reached an historic deal with Russia and other producers to take 1.8 million barrels a day off the market beginning in January 2017. The deal has been extended through the end of this year.

    Several oil ministers are meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday to assess compliance with the deal, and OPEC will meet in June to determine whether the terms of the agreeement should be adjusted based on market conditions.

    When asked to comment on Trump's tweet Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC, "Markets should determine price." Earlier on Friday, Falih said rising oil prices are no reason to get complacent about managing the market and disputed that OPEC had accomplished its mission.

    The president also controls the strategic petroleum reserve, a stockpile of hundreds of million of barrels of crude that the United States can tap in times of emergency. Crude has also been sold out of the reserve to raise revenue.

    However, oil market watchers said they believe it's unlikely Trump would use the reserve as a means of countering OPEC's production cuts.

    "There's not much" he can do "except for talking about it," Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and vice chair of IHS Markit, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

