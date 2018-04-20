    ×

    Trading Nation

    Once-hot semi stocks just took a huge hit, and some see more pain

    Chip stocks getting slammed on pace for worst day since 2016
    Chip stocks slammed, on pace for worst day since 2016   

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, Applied Materials and Micron were synonymous with stellar gains last year amid strong demand and the cryptocurrency frenzy. Lately, it seems like the tide has turned for the once-high-flying names, and some market watchers are forecasting further downside.

    The entire space was slammed on Thursday, posting its largest single-day drop since December 2016. The SMH, an ETF tracking semiconductors, fell 4.5 percent as its top holdings got crushed. This action comes amid a broader concern around the technology sector's valuation.

    Mark Tepper, president and CEO at Strategic Wealth Partners, gives the group an underweight position. After the huge run-up for chipmakers, he found the valuation unattractive.

    "We definitely feel it's time to dump the chip names that are heavily dependent on the high-end smart phones, especially with Taiwan [Semiconductor], when 21 percent of your revenue comes from one source, being Apple," Tepper said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    "The global M&A frenzy from last year, along with all the bitcoin hype, really pushed these stocks into the stratosphere, to the point [of] five-year earnings growth forecasts of 25 percent. That's just a really tough hurdle to overcome," he said, citing less demand for Apple's iPhone, which would theoretically threaten semi stocks' performance.

    "You can see that with Apple, their strategy has changed to include a more balanced mix of revenue, where they're getting more from services, so I think there's obviously ... a changing landscape," he said.

    Others are less negative, though still cautious. Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, said that while there's slowed growth in the space, Thursday's decline was likely a one-off event.

    "Clearly, we're probably slowing, but there still is significant demand there," she said. "Part of what's driving [Thursday's move lower] really has to do with an inventory drawdown, which is Apple's decision to pull all the inventory" from one type of Taiwan Semiconductor chip to prepare to use a different chip.

    "That has nothing to do with the demand; that was basically over-ordering. They're now drawing down that inventory and getting ready for another cycle," Sanchez said, adding that while some of the meteoric semiconductor rise was over-hyped, demand related to artificial intelligence will still likely remain.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    2330
    ---
    SMH
    ---
    MU
    ---
    AMAT
    ---
    NVDA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...