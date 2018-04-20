Stocks attempt to hold onto gains to conclude positive week on Wall Street

Futures were lower this morning following Thursday's mild declines. However, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain on pace for a second straight positive week. The Dow has fallen for the past two sessions, its first back-to-back losses of this month. (CNBC)



* Cramer Remix: The trade war with China has shifted to tech (CNBC)

Dow component General Electric (GE) rose 3 percent in premarket after it reported first-quarter earnings 16 cents per share, 5 cents above what Wall Street was expecting. The company also reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) shares continued lower in the premarket after losing nearly 3 percent on Thursday on what a disappointing forecast from a key chipmaking partner portends for iPhone sales. Other chip stocks also declined Thursday. (CNBC)



* Apple's iPhone X will be killed off this year, analyst says (CNBC)

Oil prices were under pressure after President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that OPEC is keeping oil prices "artificially very high" and that "will not be accepted." U.S. crude hit its highest level since November 2014. (CNBC)

Three Fed speakers are on the calendar for today, highlighted by CNBC's Steve Liesman interviewing Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at 2:15 p.m. ET. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and San Francisco Fed President John Williams also have public appearances. Of the three, only Williams is a voting member of the FOMC for 2018. (CNBC)