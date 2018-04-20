Suze Orman: When it comes to buying a car, ‘plenty of you are being downright dumb'

Instead of falling in love with a car, fall in love with a retirement or savings account, or a home. "Those are assets that over time may increase in value. A car will never, ever increase in value," she writes. "It is a depreciating asset that loses about 20 percent of its value in the first year. And keeps on falling from there."

Understandably, you may need a car to get to and from work, as well as elsewhere. Still, Orman suggests finding a shorter loan: "A 36-month loan is being financially smart. I will even give you a break if you decide on a 48-month loan. But 70 months or longer? That's nuts."

That said, she writes, you should aim to buy the car, not lease it. She knows that from experience. In an interview with CNBC, she said she leased a BMW 750iL in 1987 to show off to the person she was dating and that decision was "the most stupid thing I've ever done with money." Her monthly payments were $800 and "the truth of the matter is, later, I didn't even like this person."

Self-made millionaire and car aficionado Jay Leno advises against leasing, too. "I always think it's better to buy a car," he tells CNBC. "Everyone seems to lease now. Everyone thinks you can write off this and write off that. But at the end of the lease, you don't have anything."

While monthly lease payments can be lower than loan payments, they too add up. And once you pay off a loan, it's gone for good whereas, if you lease, at the end of your term, the monthly payment will be gone, but your car will be gone, too.