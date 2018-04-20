These are the 5 fastest growing restaurants in America

For a long time, restaurants were focused on providing homogenized meals at the fastest pace possible. These days, customers aren't just looking for uniformity and speed of service, they want an experience.

Companies that have been able to adapt to these changing needs have found their booths filled with hungry customers and their sales skyrocketing.

There are 177 restaurant brands that each generated at least $200 million in U.S. systemwide sales in 2017, but some are growing faster than others, according to Mark Kalinowski of Kalinowski Equity Research.

Systemwide sales include sales from company-owned and franchised locations, but not any royalties or franchising fees.

Kalinowski looked at the sales growth of each of the companies to determine which had the biggest percentage change between 2016 and 2017. While these restaurants may not have made the most money in 2017, they saw the biggest jump in sales.

Here's a look at the restaurants that are growing the fastest in the industry: