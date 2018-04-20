Top VC deals: Elon Musk backs The Boring Company, Tiger gets into cannabis

Elon Musk's Boring Company raised $113 million in new venture funding. Founded in 2012, The Boring Company digs tunnels for mass transit and freight transport. It is currently seeking to develop four regional projects including plans for the East and West Coast, a loop connecting D.C. and Baltimore, and a loop between downtown Chicago and the O'Hare airport. Boring Company co-founder Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, provided $100 million of the round.

An online reviews site for plastic surgeons and cosmetic treatments, RealSelf, raised $40 million from Elephant VC. Earlier, the Seattle-based company was backed by Expedia and Zillow founder Rich Barton, and early Amazon investor Nick Hanauer. RealSelf features more than 2 million patient-generated, anonymous reviews the company said in a statement.

Singapore-based Zimplistic, a start-up that makes smart kitchen appliances, has raised $30 million in new funding from Credence Partners and a startup fund that is part of Singapore's Economic Development Board. The company told Tech In Asia it plans to use the capital, in part, to popularize its Rotimatic, an appliance which makes fresh Indian flatbreads at home.