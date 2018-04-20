Trump accused OPEC of jacking up oil prices. Here's what he means

President Donald Trump's broadside against foreign oil producers on Friday took investors by surprise and included some notable inaccuracies about the state of the oil market.
On Friday, Trump aimed his social media firepower at OPEC, tweeting that the 14-member producer group is keeping crude prices "artificially high."
@realDonaldTrump: Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!
There's a lot to evaluate in that statement, so CNBC broke it down and checked the president's facts.