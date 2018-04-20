What consumers need to know about the Wells Fargo settlement 3 Hours Ago | 00:47

The checks should be the mail for consumers affected by alleged improper auto loan and mortgage practices at lending giant Wells Fargo.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced a $1 billion settlement with the bank on Friday.

The penalties relate to fees assessed on mortgage interest rate lock extensions — money that prospective homebuyers pay to keep an offered interest rate for a set period of time — and mandatory insurance that the bank placed on consumers' cars in connection with auto loans it originated.

In all, the bank expects to pay about $182 million to affected car loan borrowers, according to Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda.

The bank did not provide figures on the number of refunds it expects to distribute to affected mortgage borrowers. They will get back the fees they paid, plus interest, the bank said.

During the period in question — Sept. 16, 2013 to Feb. 28, 2017 — Wells Fargo assessed about $98 million in rate lock extension fees on approximately 110,000 borrowers, Goyda said.

Here's what affected home and car loan borrowers need to know.