You could make $70,000 right out of college with a degree in marijuana studies

The University of Northern Michigan is offering a degree that may catch the eye of marijuana enthusiasts: medicinal plant chemistry. And apparently it pays.

"All of our graduates are going to be qualified to be analysts in a lab setting," Brandon Canfield, the associate professor of analytical chemistry who started the program, tells CNBC Make It. That could lead to a position that pays $70,000 right out of school, he adds.

But first students actually have to graduate. According to one of the program's earliest participants, Northern Michigan sophomore Alex Roth, who has 400-level classes like Biostatics and Gas and Liquid Chromatography to get through, that's not as simple as it sounds.

"When they hear what my major is, there are a lot of people who say, 'Wow, cool, dude. You're going to get a degree growing marijuana,'" Roth tells the Detroit Free Press. "It's not an easy degree at all."