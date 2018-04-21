Before hosting HQ Trivia, Scott Rogowsky was a struggling comedian living with his parents

It's been a wild nine months for Scott Rogowsky, host of the popular live game show app HQ Trivia, which launched in August 2017 and quickly built a massive following.

Just a year ago, Rogowsky, 33, moved back in with his parents after struggling to break into the comedy scene in New York City. "When you get started in comedy, you're at the bottom of the totem pole," he tells online investing service Wealthsimple. "Not only are you not getting paid at these open mics. You're actually paying to do them."

Rogowsky, who moved to Brooklyn in 2007 to pursue comedy, was ready to call it quits in 2017 and look for different career opportunities in Los Angeles. "I figured I'd done my time in the New York City comedy grind, and I was headed out to LA, where there's just so much more work," he says. "But I took one last audition in the city — why not, you know? — for a hosting gig on a yet-to-be-launched trivia app called HQ."