In this world, everyone — both young and old — has a voice. But one of Canada's leading figures Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is campaigning for young people, in particular, to make sure their voices are heard in key debates.

"I think that it's really important that we are empowering youth in Canada and all over the world, because you're not leading tomorrow — you're leading now, today, and the actions that you take in your daily lives," the gender equality advocate and spouse of Canada's Prime Minister said at an event in New York last week.

Speaking at the Women in the World (WITW) summit, Gregoire Trudeau said she was drawn to advocating for youth issues by her own experiences as a young person. Gregoire Trudeau suffered from an eating disorder and was looking for answers and to know why she was suffering, she told the audience.

Even though speaking out about her troubles was intimidating, Gregoire Trudeau said it was "the best decision" because "when you share your story and become vulnerable, the ripple effect and the people that you can help along the way is a life lesson."

She added that society needed to be able to talk about the life experiences that people face, because "real change comes from real individuals and real experiences."