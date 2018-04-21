Here’s how to retire abroad — without any tax surprises

Kelly Hayes-Raitt traded Los Angeles for a small lakeside town in Mexico and life out of a suitcase — and she's planning on retiring that way.

"I love my house in Santa Monica, but I don't see myself living there again," the 56-year-old writer said. "I'm not sure I can afford it."

She house sits for an expatriate couple, spending half the year in Ajijic, Mexico, just south of Guadalajara.

Hayes-Raitt, author of "How to Become a Housesitter: Insider Tips from the HouseSit Diva," splits the remainder of her time looking after others' homes in southeast Asia and Europe.

She is among the 9 million American citizens who reside overseas, according to the State Department. Nearly half a million receive Social Security benefits while residing in foreign countries.