Here’s what it would theoretically cost to operate 'Westworld'

On April 22, HBO's hit series "Westworld" returns for another season of scandal, murder and seduction, but the show's math may be just as interesting. (Stay with me for a second.)

In the show, guests pay to stay overnight in a Wild West-style theme park where they can gamble in the Mariposa Saloon, face off against villainous robbers or embark on steamy affairs. The park is filled with sophisticated lifelike robotic "hosts" that can be tortured or murdered but are prohibited by their programming from inflicting harm.

Guests are paying for custom-made bespoke clothing, immersive nostalgia and the power to do whatever their hearts desire — at no risk.

Would running Westworld be worth it? That depends on how much the park stands to lose — and how much it takes in.