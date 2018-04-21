How to stay connected on your phone when you travel out of the country

Each of the major wireless carriers in the United States offers add-on international data plans for your smartphone. This is your best bet if you want to keep the same number that you currently have so people can reach you easil. Also, prices have dropped considerably over the last several years, so you no longer have to pay too much to get the basics abroad.

Here's what the US carriers offer:

T-Mobile: "T-Mobile ONE" and Simple Choice North America unlimited plans include support for global text messaging and 2G (very slow) data in more than 140 countries. You'll pay for calls ($0.20/minute in Europe for example). You can sign up for faster speeds and pay more. T-Mobile offers faster speeds in Canada and Mexico.

Verizon: Verizon has an option called TravelPass that lets you pay $5 per day in Canada and Mexico and $10 a day in more than 130 countries. You get 512MB of data per day, so don't plan on downloading movies or music or you'll quickly chew through that.

AT&T: Like Verizon, AT&T offers an International Day Pass that provides text, talk and data in more than 100 countries. It also charges a flat rate of $60 for an AT&T Passport plan that includes calls, text and 1GB of data. Again, that's not a lot if you're downloading music or uploading lots of pictures. Overages cost $50 per additional 1GB of data, so consider AT&T's Passport 3GB plan if you think you'll be using more data.

Sprint: Sprint, like T-Mobile, offers global roaming support with up to 2G data speeds (again, that's very slow) and text messages in more than 165 countries. Calls are also $0.20 per minute. You can add high-speed data with either a $5 one-day pass or a $25 7-day pass that offers speeds up to 4G.