A sweeping Democratic lawsuit is just the latest in a string of legal battles trailing Trump

The Democratic National Committee's mammoth lawsuit alleging a conspiracy between the Trump campaign, Russia and Wikileaks is the most expansive legal fight of President Donald Trump's political career — but it's far from the only one.

The Democrats' multimillion-dollar legal action, filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, does not directly include allegations against Trump. However, the named defendants include his campaign officials, his confidants and even his family members.

The newest lawsuit joins a whirlwind of other legal challenges swirling around the president. In some cases, such as porn star Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the president himself is a defendant.

But a number of other cases threaten to erode Trump's political capital in Washington, or make him more vulnerable to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Some of the disputes have been abandoned, while others rage on. Here are some of the biggest lawsuits currently swirling in Trump's orbit: