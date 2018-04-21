The best summer vacation destinations in America, according to US News & World Report

With summer just a few months away, you might be thinking about booking a getaway. With so many beaches, booming cities and mountain towns across America, the choices can be daunting.

Not to worry: U.S. News & World Report announced its new ranking for the Best Summer Vacations in the U.S. on Thursday. The ranking is based on a variety of factors including affordability, weather and a variety of things to do, as well as traveler and expert sentiment.

Check out 10 of the magazine's top summer destinations, and get busy booking.

1. Boston, Massachusetts