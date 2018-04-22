There was never any doubt that Disney's upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" would rank among the biggest box office hits of all time. Simply by virtue of tying together a decade's worth of blockbusters, its place in the pantheon of movies appears all but assured.

But after a surprisingly strong showing from the last few Marvel Studios movies, Hollywood prognosticators now say the tent-pole has a shot at posting the best U.S. opening of all time.

The latest box office tracking for "Infinity War" puts its opening weekend haul at $190 million to $235 million. That's short of the $248 million "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" earned, but analysts say several factors could produce a box office surprise.