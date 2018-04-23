Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Cadence Design Systems stock surged more than 11 percent in after-hours trading. The software and engineering services company reported first quarter financial results that beat analyst expectations. Cadence reported EPS of $0.40 on revenue of $517 million versus the $0.37 on $505 million analysts anticipated. The company also updated full-year outlook, based on the strength of their first quarter.

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet popped as much as 3 percent in the extended session, before paring gains to end up slightly. The multinational technology companyreported first quarter earnings, beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

TD Ameritrade stock dropped nearly 2 percent after the bell, before paring losses, after the brokerage firm reported second quarter financial results. TD Ameritrade beat on the top line with $22 billion in net new client assets, but missed on the bottom line by $0.01 The firm also reported 943,000 client trades per day, beating the 931,000 Wall Street projected.

Shares of SLM Corporation, or Sallie Mae, gained nearly 2 percent in extended trading. The student loan company reported first quarter financial results that beat Wall Street expectations. Sallie Mae also expanded its loan portfolio 20 percent to $18.6 billion since last year and increased loan origination by 7 percent to $2 billion.