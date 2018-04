Apple opened up Monday after shedding more than 4 percent Friday.

Shares started trading above $166, less than a percent higher than Friday's close of $165.72.

An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though.

The company is still reeling from reports of weak iPhone sales and one analyst's prediction that the high-end iPhone X would be killed off this year.

Apple is down roughly 2 percent on the year but more than 16 percent up in the 12-month period.