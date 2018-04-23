As the 10-year Treasury yield edges ever closer to 3%, stocks are mixed to start the week

President Donald Trump is expected to urge North Korea to act quickly to dismantle its nuclear arsenal when he meets Kim Jong Un. Trump is unwilling to grant Pyongyang substantial sanctions relief in return for a freeze of nuclear and missile tests. (WSJ)

President Trump welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House today to kick off a three-day state visit that's expected to be dominated by U.S.-European differences on the Iran nuclear deal and trade. (Reuters)



* Mexico fully expects to reach a consensus on NAFTA trade deal (CNBC)

CIA Director Mike Pompeo starts off a crucial week in his journey to Senate confirmation as secretary of state. He faces a committee vote today that's likely to be unfavorable, and a razor-thin margin of support in the full Senate. (NBC News)

Nine months before the police said he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at a Nashville restaurant, killing four, Travis Reinking was arrested in Washington after saying he wanted to talk to the president. Reinking remained at large as of last night. (NY Times)

A Belgian judge today sentenced Salah Abdeslam, the prime surviving suspect in the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris, to 20 years in prison over a shootout with police in Brussels in 2016. (Reuters)

Southwest Airlines (LUV) canceled about 40 flights on Sunday to inspect engines like the one that exploded on Flight 1380 last Tuesday after a fan blade broke off. The blast shattered a window, killing a passenger, in the first U.S. passenger airline fatality since 2009. (Reuters)

Health-care products distributor Henry Schein (HSIC) is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with privately held Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corporation. Henry Schein anticipates receiving up to $1.25 billion from the deal. (CNBC)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China's largest music-streaming company, is preparing what would be one of the biggest technology IPOs ever following the successful debut of its European counterpart, Spotify (SPOT), earlier this month. (WSJ)

In 2005, YouTube uploaded its first video clip, "Me at the Zoo," which showed co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. Google brough YouTube about a year later for $1.65 billion. (AP)

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, was admitted to hospital today to give birth to the couple's third child. The new royal will be fifth-in-line to the British throne. William's younger brother Harry, who marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle next month, drops to sixth. (Reuters)

Over the weekend, when former presidents, their wives, and current first lady Melania Trump gathered to say goodbye to the former first lady Barbara Bush, they were photographed together. (Yahoo)