Middle East Uber rival Careem says data of 14 million drivers and riders stolen in cyberattack

Careem, the Middle East rival to Uber, had the data of its 14 million customers and drivers stolen in a cyberattack, the company said Monday.

The start-up became aware of the incident on January 14. It said people who signed up to the platform after that date were not affected. Careem said since the incident, it has been investigating what happened and is working with law enforcement agencies.

"Careem has identified a cyber incident involving unauthorized access to the system we use to store data. While we have seen no evidence of fraud or misuse related to this incident, it is our responsibility to be open and honest with you, and to reaffirm our commitment to protecting your privacy and data," the ride hailing service said in an email to customers.

The company urged drivers and customers to update their passwords, look out for any unsolicited communication, avoid clicking links or downloading attachments from unfamiliar emails, and review bank account statements for any suspicious activity.

Careem has operations in 13 countries and in over 90 cities.