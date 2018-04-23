Next time you order take out, take a moment to register the delivery driver — they could just be kind of a big deal.

At least, that's the case at Deliveroo, where co-founder and CEO Will Shu still regularly delivers food to customers near his home in Notting Hill, London.

What started out as necessity for the former Morgan Stanley investment banker-turned-entrepreneur has now become an important part of his strategy, Shu told CNBC Make It in Singapore.

"At first, I didn't really have a choice; it wasn't like I decided to do it," Shu said, referring to the eight months he spent as a delivery driver when he and childhood friend, Greg Orlowski, first launched Deliveroo back in 2013.