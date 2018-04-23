Early investor in Tesla, Skype and Hotmail says bitcoin will be bigger than all those combined

Not only does venture capitalist Tim Draper think bitcoin is here to stay, he says it could be bigger than the internet.

When asked during a debate how the digital currency compared to his early investments in Tesla, Hotmail and Skype, Draper said bitcoin will be "bigger than all of those combined."

"This is bigger than the internet. It's bigger than the Iron Age, the Renaissance. It's bigger than the Industrial Revolution," Draper said at Intelligence Squared U.S. debate presented in partnership with Manhattan Institute's Adam Smith Society on Saturday. "This affects the entire world and it's going to be affected in a faster and more prevalent way than you ever imagined."

Draper, founder of leading venture capital firms Draper Associates and DFJ, reiterated his bullish call for bitcoin to hit $250,000 within four years and elaborated on use cases.

"In five years you are going to try to go buy coffee with fiat currency and they are going to laugh at you because you're not using crypto," the early internet investor said. "I believe that there will be a point at which you will no longer really want any of the fiat currency."