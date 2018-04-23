Emily's List president: Me Too movement helps fuel women candidates, but also creates challenges

CNBC's John Harwood spoke with Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily's List, about the importance of the Me Too movement in politics – and the challenges it presents. Here is an edited excerpt of their conversation.

Harwood: How much do you see Me Too as part of this moment?

Schriock: I think it is a big part. This whole moment started November of 2016, that night where Hillary lost and he won. And then those women marched. Millions of women marched. Empowerment and community came together in that march.

Me Too comes out of that that recognition that I can speak my truth and not get shamed for it. 'Cause they're gonna be with me. And that's exactly what happened here. It is the beginning of a sea change.

Harwood: You got Al Franken elected to the Senate in 2008. Do you think that the Me Too movement went too far in his case? And do you worry about it going too far in other cases?

Schriock: This is a time of beginning a cultural change. Women feel that they're able to say what happened to them. And for decades, if not for centuries, they weren't allowed to do that – or if they did, they were ashamed to do it. So I think we have to continue hearing, and listening, and ensuring that women are taken seriously.

Harwood: Did Franken get a raw deal?

Schriock: I think he got caught up in a moment with some women who stood up and had experiences, real experiences.