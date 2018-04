Looking to Europe's trading day, a slew of corporate earnings are due to be published including AMS, Michelin, and Tele2. Early Monday, Swiss bank UBS reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings with net profit up 19 percent. Philips has also released its first quarter earnings, with sales coming in at 3.9 billion euros ($4.79 billion).

When it comes to economic data, purchasing managers' index (PMI) data out of France, Germany and the euro zone are expected to keep investors on their toes during the start of the trading day.

In markets overseas, stocks in Asia came under pressure during Monday's session as investors kept a close eye on the U.S. bond market. On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 2.96 percent, its highest level since January 2014, while the two-year yield rose to its highest level since September 2008.

Another area of the market that is keeping investors on edge is oil prices. While crude futures dipped during Monday's session, markets remained supported by strong demand. Prior to the open, prices were relatively flat with Brent hovering above $74 and U.S. WTI wavering around $68.30.