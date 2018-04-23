Facebook is being sued for defamation by an entrepreneur over fake ads

A British businessman is to sue Facebook for defamation, claiming that it published more than 50 fake adverts using his name or picture.

Martin Lewis, who founded consumer website MoneySavingExpert.com, said the ads were by scammers running "get rich quick" schemes, with titles such as "Bitcoin code" or "Cloud trader."

Some of the ads linked to websites that mimicked the look of the BBC or U.K. newspaper the Daily Mirror, with headlines such as "Martin Lewis lends a hand to British families with revolutionary Bitcoin home-based opportunity." The social network banned adverts for cryptocurrencies including bitcoin in January.

Lewis wants Facebook to take responsibility for the adverts it runs online. "It claims to be a platform not a publisher — yet this isn't just a post on a web forum, it is being paid to publish, promulgate and promote what are often fraudulent enterprises. My hope is this lawsuit will force it to change its system. Nothing else has worked. People need protection," Lewis said in a blog post Monday.