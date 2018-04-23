Fox News host Sean Hannity took out $2.5 million in loans on his Long Island mansion last year

Hannity, who reportedly made $36 million between June 2016 and 2017, bought his Oyster Bay house using a limited liability corporation he controls, SPMK IV. Records show the house sold for $8.5 million in 2008, apparently without a mortgage, to SPMK IV.

In March 2017, records show, Hannity took out a $1.5 million adjustable rate mortgage from Quicken Loans. On the same day, records show, Hannity took out a $1 million variable-rate revolving credit line on the house, also through Quicken.

Also that day, according to records, ownership of the house was transferred from SPMK IV to Hannity, as a named individual and "a married man," in a maneuver known as a "quit-claim," for $1.

The quit-claim is noteworthy because it appears to be one of the few transactions, if any, in recent years in which Hannity is identified by name as the actual owner of a property.

Hannity, when contacted by CNBC through a Fox News spokeswoman last Tuesday, refused to answer when asked why he took out the loan.

CNBC, in its query, noted that Hannity had a very high salary and that land records showed that the property previously had never been used to obtain a loan.

Through the Fox News spokeswoman, Hannity replied last Tuesday: "The intrusion into one's life has crossed the line and this story is beyond the pale. These loans had nothing to do with advice or discussions with attorney Michael Cohen, nor were they used to pay Cohen or any third party, as my statement said yesterday."

It is not uncommon for individuals, even those with a high personal net worth and easy access to cash, to take out loans on real estate and other assets.

Often, the money from those loans is used to make investments with an eye toward earning a rate of return that exceeds the cost of interest on the debt.