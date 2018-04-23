Fox News host Sean Hannity took out $2.5 million in loans on his Long Island mansion last year

Fox News host Sean Hannity took out $2.5 million in loans last year secured by his sprawling mansion on Long Island, New York, CNBC has learned.
Land records obtained by CNBC also show that the Hannity-controlled shell company that owned his home for years transferred its ownership to him when the loans were executed in 2017.
The $2.5 million in loans Hannity received from Quicken Loans represent a tiny fraction of the nearly $90 million his companies reportedly spent on acquiring hundreds of residential properties in seven states over the past decade.
The Guardian newspaper on Sunday reported that Hannity had acquired more than 870 properties through 20 shell companies. The companies' names, which share the initials SPMK, would not reveal to the casual observer that they are controlled by Hannity.
The shell company that had owned his Oyster Bay home also had SPMK as its name.